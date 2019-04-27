Beware of scammers and fraud

Telemarketer calls and spam mail are annoying, but you need to be careful with your information in these situations.

Some of the most common scams are related to the IRS, tech support, or a family emergency. Plenty of people will ignore unknown callers, but scammers can fake a number that you might recognize. In that situation make sure you don't share your personal information with the caller.

If you get an email about an issue with your computer or an account that needs to be verified, don't blindly trust the information. When a scammer gets your personal information they can open accounts, file taxes, and make purchases in your name.

"If it's a legitimate company, call them back on your own separate from their phone call. If it's an email, contact them on your own separate from the email. Just, verify whatever the information is," says Lee Stroschine, the adult outreach and programming librarian at Sturgis Public Library.

If you fall for a scam or have your identity stolen, contact your bank and report it to the Federal Trade Commission. You can also visit this website for help if you ever face identity theft.

