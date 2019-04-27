RCPD participates in nationwide Drug Take Back Day

According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Hearing this statistic and wanting to help, is the DEA. Every April and October various locations around the nation have trashcans set up that will hold all unwanted prescription drugs.

In October of 2018 there was over 900 thousand pounds of prescription drugs collected.

Some of those drugs coming from South Dakota.

"We have seen an up tick in the last couple that we've done. Locally in South Dakota, last year, 1,600 pounds were taken in. Actually that was just from October, so pretty substantial amount," says Jerrell Lewellen an evidence specialist with the Rapid City Police Department.

If you missed the drug take back day, don't worry, there is always a machine in the Public Safety Building that you can drop your unwanted prescriptions off in there.