City increases water release from Pactola Reservoir

Last week Rapid Creek was flowing at 124 cubic feet per second prompting the city to close two portions of the bike path.

based on the Bureau of Reclamation's recommendation Thursday evening, the city increased the water release from Pactola Reservoir to 160 cubic feet per second.

Bike path crossings at the Canyon Lake Road Bridge and the Mount Rushmore Road Bridge are still closed. It's not just Rapid Creek that can be a safety hazard for those out recreating. People should use caution around all lakes and streams in and around the Black Hills.

"Avoid those areas where there is swift and moving water," said Capt. Calen Maningas with the Rapid City Fire Department. "So if you have small children always keep an eye on the young ones. If somebody does fall in, a lot of the would-be rescuers end up victims, so we don't want a bunch of people jumping in after them, the best thing is to notify 911 right away."

If roads are submerged it is important that you don't attempt to cross as 12" can move a vehicle. 6" of moving water can sweep an adult off their feet.