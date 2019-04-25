Positive outlook for fire season

State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo delivered his annual fire season outlook Thursday at the School of Mines with some promising news.

By all accounts, last year was an incredibly good year for wildland fires in South Dakota with only 5,000 acres burned. By comparison, the Legion Lake Fire alone in December of 2017 burned 54,000 acres.

Clabo says there are three major factors to consider when looking at the fire forecast for the summer: drought, above average temperature, and short-term precipitation deficits.

He says, none of these are present and regional snow packs are wetter this year than in previous years, setting us up for another good year. However, that doesn't mean we won't have any fires.

“You start to see an uptick in wildfire activity after about 10-14 dry days, especially if those dry days are combined with excessive heat,” Clabo said. “If we start getting one or two weeks, compounded with drier than average and hotter than average days then we start to concern ourselves with the potential for wildfires.”

While 2019 is shaping up to be another good year for fire season, everyone knows the weather in the Blacks Hills doesn’t like to cooperate. That’s where Rockerville VFD Fire Chief Gail Schmidt comes in to handle any potential fires.

“Any agency in the Black Hills has to be ready. We have fires 12 months a year,” Schmidt said.

Firefighters in the Black Hills are no strangers to hard work and long, hot summer days. Calbo’s data shows the average acreage burned in the three years leading to 2018 was 81,000.

“That's why we train and are always prepared so that if the pager goes off and we do have the wildland fire we can go out and take care of it,” Schmidt said.

Still, the potential for a light fire season is a welcome reprieve.

“That gives us a chance to spend time with our family and our friends and enjoy the summer, instead of constantly running on fires all throughout that summer,” Schmidt said. “We like the breaks, but we also like to stay on top of things.”