A Black Hawk teenager charged with second-degree murder waits for motion hearing on juvenile court transfer

A Black Hawk teenager accused of shooting a 43-year-old man in the head awaits for motion hearing to go to juvenile court.

17-year-old Ross Johnson is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

According to court documents, in August 2018, Johnson got into a physical altercation with Graham and threatened to shoot him. Johnson allegedly shot 43-year-old Nathan Graham twice, one striking Graham in the head. Rapid City Police found Graham lying in the middle of East Philadelphia Street.

The motion hearing to transfer Johnson to juvenile court is set for July 30 and 31st.