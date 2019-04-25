Less screen time and more play time is healthier for children

Children under the age of five need to actively play for three hours a day rather than watching screens, according to the World Health Organization.

A concept CJ's Playpen in Rapid City takes seriously. Shari Hastreiter, the daycare director, takes care of 15 to 20 children a day.

She says they use technology at a minimum. Hastreiter said the staff members only bring out the screens to play a song or show a dance routine.

"Brand new parents come in and they're like holy cow I picked up the kids today and they weren't, there was no TVs on in the building. I'm like yeah we don't do tv time unless it involves something with an activity," Hastreiter said.

Outside time is so important to the director she makes sure to schedule two sessions of recess every day. One in the morning and one in the afternoon.

"Keeps their minds sharp. Keep them on focus for the rest of the day. They get to run out all their wiggles and all that kind of stuff. They get to be in groups. You know, self-control outside," Hastreiter said.

Releasing all that energy also makes nap time easier. Hastreiter says their one-year-olds take two naps a day.

According to the World Health Organization, for children up to the age of two, 11 to 14 hours of sleep a day is ideal. WHO experts say when young children have enough quality sleep, it helps prevent obesity later on in life.

WHO says if people follow these guidelines, it will contribute to children's motor and cognitive development along with lifelong health.