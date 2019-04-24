Sirens still working, test successful

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is well underway with schools practicing their tornado drills while the National Weather Service and emergency management officials test their alert systems.

Over the course of 30 minutes, students across the state filed out of their classrooms on Wednesday to seek shelter from a pretend tornado.

Meteorologist Susan Sanders with the National Weather Service in Rapid City says the drill is necessary to make sure they are ready for a real emergency.

"Hopefully, people heard the warning, they got the message and took a minute to think about what they would do if it was a real tornado warning," Sanders said.

The last time Rapid City was hit by a serious tornado was in 1967 when a Father's Day tornado caused an estimated $2,000,000 in damage and three injuries.

Today, Sanders says the Black Hills sees 8-15 tornados a year.

While many people refer to the Outdoor Warning System as tornado sirens, they aren't just for tornados.

"It's for anything that is rapidly developing and life threatening," said Alexa White with Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management. "That could be large hail. That could be a flash flood. That could be a tornado."

Emergency management operates and manages 34 sirens in six cities. White says they're designed to alert people outside and they're tested on Saturdays, twice a month.

"What we want you to do when you hear the siren, any other time besides the first and third Saturday at noon, is to seek out information from official sources, trusted sources," White said.

There are four other ways emergency management sends out alerts other than the Outdoor Warning System. One of them is called Public Warning Messages which you can sign up for on their

website.