Prescribed burn near Angostura Reservoir helps reduce wildfire risk

Smoke was visible in the Southern Hills Wednesday. It was all planned though as South Dakota Wildland Fire and Game Fish and Parks worked on a prescribed burn near Angostura Reservoir.

On Wednesday, firefighters burned 107 acres on the north side of Angostura Reservoir as part of a prescribed burn.

"The main objectives here at the Angostura fire is going to be reducing brome grass in the area and promote the growth of native grass," says public information officer Lydia Austin with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.

Clearing out some of that grass reduces the fuel load which also reduces the risk of wildfires, but there are some requirements to be met before starting the blaze.

"It's kind of like going and getting a prescription at the doctors. You can't just walk in to the area and ask for a prescription. You have to meet a certain number of requirements. Same with a prescribed fire," says Austin .

Things like weather and safety have to be taken into account.

"They are going to do a small test burn and see is this fire going to do what we want it to do. If it still meets the parameters the safety and everything is still there for the firefighters they will initiate the prescribed fire," Austin says.

Once firefighters complete the prescribed burn it's time for clean up to ensure that a fire won't break out.

"The firefighters, they physically walk through that area and feel for hot spots and they want to make sure that fire is completely out before they declare it that way. So they will be on patrol and kind of checking it out for as long as it takes," she says.