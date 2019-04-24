Snakes return from hibernation; what to be on the lookout for

This time of year snakes are coming out of winter hibernation and are slithering through the grasses in your favorite outdoor areas but there's one you should be on the look out for.

"There's about 15 different snakes found here in western South Dakota fortunately all of them but one are harmless. The only one dangerous snake we have here is the prairie rattlesnake," says Terry Phillip the curator at Reptile Gardens.

If you do see a rattlesnake, or any snake for that matter, just leave it alone and stay back a few feet.

"Really that's how most people in the United States are bitten here is trying to catch them, kill them or tease them. so if you see a snake leave them alone," says Phillip.

And while you take those weekend trips to the campsite, or are out fishing with your kiddos, make sure to teach them the do's and dont's with snakes.

"When you're out with your children you just need to teach your children about the native wildlife and the potentially dangerous wildlife here in the Black Hills," says Phillip.

Another thing to watch out for while you're hiking or camping, ticks.

"Be aware of that and after you're in those areas make sure you check yourself afterwards to pick off any hitchhikers," says Patrick Wagner a entomology specialist with SDSU Extension.

The main thing to keep in mind if you are bitten by a rattlesnake, go to the emergency room. Don't waste time trying to turn a tourniquet or suck the venom out, just go to the hospital .