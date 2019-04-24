U.S. prosecutors say a Russian gun-rights activist who admitted being a secret agent for the Kremlin should serve an 18-month prison sentence.

The request came in a sentencing memo filed in Maria Butina's case.

Prosecutors say Butina was "not a spy in the traditional sense" and wasn't formally trained as an intelligence officer. Instead, they say she tried to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups (as well as the National Rifle Association) as Donald Trump rose to power.

She pleaded guilty in December to a conspiracy charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. Butina is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, April 26.

Butina admitted she was gathering intelligence at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.

Her lawyers are asking for a sentence of time served. Butina has been jailed since her arrest in July 2018.

