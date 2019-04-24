NRA beset by infighting over whether it has strayed too far

The National Rifle Association is gathering this week for its annual meeting amid inner turmoil the likes of which have not been seen in decades.

The NRA is used to battling outside forces that criticize its vigorous efforts to protect gun rights. But these days, NRA insiders and longtime observers describe an organization at war with itself.

The central question: Has it strayed too far from its original mission of gun safety and outdoor shooting sports and become too political?

See related story Russian ‘agent’ Maria Butina faces 18 months in prison

The gun-rights group has an online channel NRATV that not only defends the Second Amendment; but also gets into political debate on issues like immigration and children's TV.

Then there is the accusation that Russian operatives tried to use NRA contacts to influence elections.

The 5-million-member organization is meeting in Indianapolis starting Thursday.