School board calls special meeting to address election suit

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The single item on the agenda?

The lawsuit brought by a candidate for the board whose petition was denied by the district.

Candidate Lafawn Janis filed a petition to run for Area 3 of the school board. Her petition was accepted by the business manager of the school district but it was then then challenged for being inadequately filled out.

After consulting with lawyers for the district and the state secretary of state's office, Business Manager David Janak tossed Janis from the race. Janis responded by challenging the petition filed by her opponent, Brian Johnson, claiming similar discrepancies.

But the district ruled that Johnson's petition is valid.

Then Janis filed suit in Rapid City's federal court claiming her civil rights were violated and that her case and her opponent's case were not handled equally.

On Tuesday the lawyers for Janis and the school district sent a letter to Judge Karen Schreier asking that she "not rule on this case at least until tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon. The reason is because we are trying to settle this case," they wrote.

The school district would have to approve any settlement.

The lawyers for each side declined to comment for this story.