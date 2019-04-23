A lack of funds won't stop the Children's Museum

The Children's Museum didn't receive the vision fund money that they wanted and their downtown location looks empty, but that doesn't mean they're giving up.

Lily Bruckner, founder of the Children's museum says they put away the plaques and supplies as they move to the next phase. She has drawn out plans for a remodel of the building, but a lack of funds makes it difficult to complete the renovations. For now, the next step is to see what will benefit the community. Bruckner says a third party will conduct a community attitude survey next month which will help them decide what the next step is.

"We're just kind of taking a step back. Really looking at our capacity building within our board and organization. We're really looking at getting more people involved in the Children's Museum and really getting people who really want to see this happen," she says.

The money invested in the downtown location can be adapted and used if the survey results show that a different location is preferred.