Feeding South Dakota holds 7th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

More then 100 people gathered in the Surbeck Center at the School of Mines to support the fight against hunger for Feeding South Dakota's 7th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

For a small fee, event goers were treated to a simple meal of soup and bread and received a painted ceramic bowl that is a reminder of the bowls filled and those left to fill. More than 550 bowls were painted in a partnership with Pottery 2 Paint. All the proceeds are go to Feeding South Dakota's Backpack Program. This program provides meals to children who at risk of going hungry during weekends and holidays. 1 in every 6 kids are food insecure in South Dakota.

"Through an event like this that's a fundraiser but also it's a fellowship and so the opportunity for people to come together with soup donated from local businesses just really brings that home that hunger is something that is entirely fixable," said Shawn Burke, development associate with Feeding South Dakota. "I mean it's an entirely solvable problem and bringing people together for events like this helps really bring that point home."

Sentiments echoed by a long time attendee of this event.

"I do love the simplicity and the symbolism of a bowl and a simple bowl of soup and bread and breaking that together as a community and fellowship in support of those in our community," said Val Simpson.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is expected to raise nearly $50,000 dollars to help fund child hunger programs.

