Lead-Deadwood kindergartners now on two wheels

With the help of a generous donor, kindergartners at the Lead-Deadwood Elementary School will be on wheels in no time.

While on a mission to get all kids to learn to ride a bike before 1st grade, the P.E. Learn to Ride Program through Strider was sought out by one of the area's own, Buffalo Chip Owner Rod Woodroof.

With Woodroof's help, the school received a fleet of 18 bikes with a pedal skit as the bikes convert from balance mode to pedal mode.

The bike kit also includes helmets, kickstands, and the learn-to-ride curriculum.

Woodroof says this initiative gets the wheels turning on every level.

"So many kids today don't learn how to ride a bike at all. They're all on their cell phone or something right, and so we're missing a lot because kids get out and when they get out on motorcycles or bicycles, they start associating with other kids and that's what happens when they're glued to their little cell phones," said Rod Woodroof the owner of the Buffalo Chip.

Deadwood is the last stop for Strider in the Black Hills as all of the area's schools are up and live.