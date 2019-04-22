Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park looks bare with fewer trees

In 2016, a wildfire destroyed acres of trees on M-Hill in Rapid City. After years of tree thinning, some visitors are a little sad to see how sparse it is.

Two children caused a major blaze destroying 13 acres of trees on M Hill back in July 2016. Now Hanson Larsen Memorial Park looks even more bare.

The park's Secretary Treasurer Jeff Denison says over the years, to eliminate fuel for another fire, the private park underwent extensive tree thinning.

After the fire, Denison says there was a lot of tree debris left over and even though they waited for the trees to grow back big, strong and healthy again, they ended up having to cut down 2,000 trees to save the park.

"We found from some study that a healthy Black Hills Forest has about 100 to 115 trees an acre. Many spots in the Black Hills including up on Hansen Larsen have over a thousand trees per acre," Denison said.

Though the fire department and other agencies put out the fire using taxpayer money, the private owners ended up having to spend another $30,000 in maintenance costs. On average, the private owners spend $100,000 annually to the trails and terrain.

While some people say they are disappointed to see fewer trees, Denison said, "The view has changed a little bit. It just takes time to get use to it."

However, Denison says they are trying to avoid cutting down too many trees by the hiking trails to save the scenery.

But others say if thinning will prevent another fire, then cutting down trees is the way to go.

"The city's job is to keep the public's safety a top priority and obviously, the aesthetic value of the park is important too. I could feel that if they feel there's a wildfire risk that should be the top priority," Melinda Nelson, a Rapid City resident, said.

Denison says they plan to stop thinning during the summer and resume again in the fall if needed.