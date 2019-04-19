Underage drinking numbers up in teens statewide

South Dakota is the 11th highest state for underage alcohol use and the 9th highest in binge drinking.

We talked with a pediatrician who told us the harmful affects drinking has on teens. Including alcohol poisoning or overdosing to the point that the alcohol sedates the drinker; they might not able to gag, making it easier to choke, so if someone begins to vomit from the amount of alcohol, they could suffocate on their own vomit. Something doctors in Rapid City see

"We get a lot of either alcohol overdoses or they've done other drugs in addition to the alcohol where they end up admitted to the hospital and they have to stay there until they're conscious enough and able to breathe enough that their stuff wears off," says Dr. Greg Anderson a pediatrician at Black Hills Pediatrics.

If the binge drinking continues, it can cause liver failure.