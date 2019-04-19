MPG boosting invention fuels business growth at School of Mines

Can you boost your MPG and the local economy?

You can if you're on the School of Mines campus where a pair of ingenious students figured out how to increase fuel efficiency and found the school ready to help them get more business mileage from the idea.

It started with some head scratching on race car design.

"I do all the aerodynamics for the Formula SAE racing team on campus so I've done a lot of research into race car's aerodynamics work," said SDSM&T sophomore Mark Rotert.

And while working with little vortex-producing winglets to improve the race car's handling he had an Ah-Ha moment.

"We realized that if we kept the airflow attached to the car more it would eliminate some of the air void behind the car and that eliminates the drag and increases the car's MPG," Rotert said.

Next up? Field tests.

"We did a bunch of tests and we started looking at the data and were just shocked really to see that it worked pretty much exactly how we planned," he said. "So overall just a really exciting moment for us when we saw that."

The field tests, conducted on a 12 mile stretch of Black Hills highway, showed the little wiglets affixed in a line on the top of the car increased fuel efficiency by as much as 10 percent.

The result? Rotert and another student John Parker Chandler IV, won the inaugural Braun Student Inventor Award from Mines. It comes with a $5,000 cash award and a free patent application. The students hope to do more testing on their innovation with semi trucks as the trucking industry is where they see the biggest opportunity for monetizing their invention.

And the whole process fits in with the school's strategy to help bring bright ideas to market.

"It's no secret that the School of Mines faculty and students are incredibly innovative," said SDSM&T Associate VP for Research Joseph Wright. "But what we've tried to do over the last few years is put pieces together to allow them to commercialize their ideas."

And they keep adding ingredients to the stew. Just this week the school hosted its first Regional Investor Forum to twin innovators with funding.

And nobody's looking back.

"In 10 years I hope that we can maybe every five to 10 years double the number of businesses that can grow organically here," said SDSM&T Entrepreneur in Residence Kathryn Fitzgerald. "And get up to $10 million in revenue in 10 years."