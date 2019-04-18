Ravnsborg weighs in on CBD

South Dakota's Cannabidiol, or CBD, laws have left the substance in legal limbo.

Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo says he will not prosecute people for possessing or selling hemp-based CBD oils because they don't appear on any schedule of illegal drugs.

However, South Dakota's Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says that's not how he sees it. He says non-prescription use of CBD oils or products are illegal under South Dakota law.

"Each state's attorney is independently elected. We can have differing of opinions," Ravnsborg said. "I do have original jurisdiction where I can come in and prosecute a case if he [Vargo] declines and that happens, quite frankly, on a number of cases all over the state."

The confusion in the law has led to retailers, like the Hemporium Boutique in Rapid City, to pulling their products then putting them back on the shelves.

"If you don't like that position and you would like to make a change you need to contact your legislators, not attack the governor's office, and talk to them about making change," Ravnsborg said. "I am the enforcer of the law. I don't get to pick and choose."

Ravnsborg and Vargo agree any product containing THC, the chemical responsible for the impairing affects of marijuana, is illegal. CBD does not contain the chemical, but Vargo says the industry isn't well regulated.

"The quality control and the manufacturing process in this industry is not particularly good and therefore I would be worried if I bought a CBD product that there would be other things in it that I didn't know about," Vargo said. "I do think that it is appropriate for people to be aware of that possibility."

Ravnsborg says all the confusion started when congress passed the Farm Bill legalizing CBD. The South Dakota Legislature attempted to change its laws to legalize CBD as well, but the bill was vetoed by Governor Kristi Noem.