Focus on your footing, not your lighting

Warmer weather is perfect for road trips and vacations, but when you're out there trying to get the perfect selfie be careful. From 2011 to 2017 more than 250 people died while taking a selfie according to the journal of Family Medicine and Primary care.

"Right now is a great time of year. The snow is melting, weather's changing and people want to get out and they want to see and enjoy the forests and the public lands. So with that it's a beautiful place out there, but there's some dangerous places on the forest as well," says Public Affairs Officer Scott Jacobson, Black Hills National Forest.

To capture some of those beautiful views in the Black Hills a lot of people will take pictures on their phones. Some will even go onto Snapchat and try to get videos, but the more time you spend looking at your phone for these videos, the less likely you're going to pay attention to where you're stepping.

This past weekend Andrea Norton from Hot Springs, South Dakota died while trying to take a picture. She fell when she lost her footing during a group picture in the Ozark National forest in Arkansas. Watching your footing and being aware of your surroundings are important when looking for the perfect shot.

"Don't chance anything and you know, be aware of your surroundings and if you start feeling like you're in danger or you feel like you're taking more risks than you should just back off," says Emery Goodshot, who was visiting Dinosaur Park.

If you do go hiking in the hills or during a trip out of state there are some other things to always keep in mind.

"Have some good shoes, be aware of your footing and make sure you're in a safe place and don't get too close to the edges of cliffs and that sort of thing. It's really best that people stay on the trails and stay on the roads. Sometimes we get people that'll wander off trails and roads where they shouldn't be and that's when generally people get in trouble," says Jacobson.