Law murky on emotional support animal

There's some confusion in the housing market when it comes to accommodating emotional support animals.

There is no question that a business, like a hotel or apartment complex, must accept service animals to be in compliance with federal fair housing standards. However, the law is a little murkier when it comes to assistance animals, like those used for emotional support.

Federal rules do not lay out what an assistance animal is however, in South Dakota, untrained animals that provide necessary support are considered assistance animals which are subject to fair housing laws. One woman says she was denied reasonable accommodation by three different places in Rapid City. She says the law is clear.

"It doesn't matter if you have a cat that weighs 30 pounds and a dog that weighs two pounds. In my book, it's complete ignorance of the law," Faith Campbell said.

Campbell has two emotional support animals - a small dog and a cat - both of which were approved by her physiatrist.