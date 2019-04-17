Sturgis reduces ambulance service area

If you need an ambulance in Meade County this summer you could be in a little bit of trouble.

Currently, the Sturgis ambulance district covers about 20 percent of Meade County, but that's all changing. At the last city council meeting, Sturgis leaders voted to massively reduce their ambulance coverage area citing financial problems.

The city managers says they lose around $60,000 a year covering an area that does not pay for the service through taxes.

"We provide a lot of services to a lot of areas well outside the city and really those calls place a huge amount wear and tear on the vehicles that need to be replaced," said City Manager Daniel Ainslie. "We've been attempting for years to try and get additional financing to help support that so it's not all the property owners of Sturgis that are paying for it."

Ainslie says the city has tried and failed to negotiate with some of those areas outside the city in an attempt to recuperate some of the lost funds.

"The council did say several times that if neighborhoods or regions want to petition the council and they have a plan to provide on-going funding then the council would be more than happy to look at that request to add them back into the service area," Ainslie said.

The new ambulance district will consist of the City of Sturgis, parts of I-90, and some areas within the Black Hills National Forest. The changes go into affect July 15.