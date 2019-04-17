Plans to boost summer tourism in South Dakota

In preparation for the summer season, the state tourism department is discussing new initiatives to attract more visitors. Staff members are touring the state to talk with several travel organizations one-on-one.

2018 was a record-breaking year for South Dakota's tourism industry.

14 million people visited the state spending $4 billion; its a major boost to the economy.

Several organizations are trying to attract more visitors from Chicago, Kansas City, Detroit and Denver with more commercials.

Plus, teams are producing ads to show in Canada, Australia, Germany and the UK. The Visit Spearfish Executive Director Mistie Caldwell says this initiative can help South Dakotans become more culturally aware.

"So showcasing some of our natural assets, the culture within the United States, also makes us more aware of how we can better - live together, work together and also learn a little bit more about one another," Caldwell said.

South Dakota Secretary of Tourism James Hagen said they expect to see a two percent growth in domestic and business travel this summer, especially since gas prices are lower now than they were last year.

Also, the premiere of a new HBO film called Deadwood: The Movie gives Hagen high hopes for the summer. It's a new take on the old Deadwood television series which ended in 2006.

"I know personally people who are writing HBO, nearly every month for the last number of years saying please bring back Deadwood. It's really exciting to see how that film is coming and it will be premiering on May 31st," said Hagen.

The members of the tourism department have four more sessions left.

They plan to visit Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Pierre.