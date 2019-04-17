Spring construction brings headaches

Although the Rapid City public works department posts upcoming construction projects around two weeks before it starts, some people don't feel like it's enough.

Aubrey Williams a Rapid City resident said, "It would be nice just to have a better idea of where it's going to be and when and how long so you can plan for it."

Street teams are working to replace a water valve on Mt Rushmore road all the way down to West boulevard, calling for two lanes to be blocked off, leaving only one for traffic.

"I didn't realize it was down there and I was frustrated, because I was later than normal with it being spring break," Williams said.

The city urges people to take alternate routes until this project is finished near the end of May.