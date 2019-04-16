School of Mines and Technology students showoff Clean Snowmobile

About 100 School of Mines and Technology seniors presented their high tech projects today. One of the attention grabbing presentations was an environmentally friendly snowmobile.

Out of nearly 70 projects displayed by senior college students at the Surbeck Center, one of them is the Clean Snowmobile.

The diesel snowmobile doesn't produce any carbon monoxide and even emits a small amount of oxygen. By adding two mufflers, the snowmobile is also quiet enough to not disturb animals in their habitats.

One of the team members, Kurt Mentele, said the invention could be useful in national parks.

The 20 member team showcased their masterpiece at a competition in Michigan in early March. The team's snowmobile won two awards including second place overall. The snowmobile also earned the title for the cleanest and the quietest machine.

After coming in 7th place at last year's competition, the team was excited to move up in the rankings this year, taking second place.

Mentele said the snowmobile is marked with the number 107 to pay homage to their old competition placement. The seven refers to the number they placed in last year. He said next year the next machine will have 102 on it.