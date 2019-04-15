Former teacher of the year sues Rapid City schools

A former Rapid City School District teacher of the year has sued the district.

Melanie Hurley says the district discriminated against her after she testified in the Legislature in favor of a bill that would classify dyslexia as a learning disability. The school district opposed the bill that failed to become law.

Hurley says in a suit filed in federal court in Rapid City that her contract was not renewed and that she was frozen out of further employment with the district -- and others in the area -- after she publicly supported the bill.

Hurley says she had to move to Georgia to find employment. She is seeking compensatory an punitive damages.

A spokesperson for the schools says the district won't comment on on-going litigation.

