Black Hills Energy work will cause traffic restrictions on West Chicago Street

On Monday, traffic along West Chicago Street could be a bit heavier than usual.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions for Black Hills Energy utility work. The focus is the median at 3919 West Chicago St. but will affect a few blocks before and after that section. People who live in the area say they tend to get quite a bit of traffic on that street. Some say they aren't too concerned about the traffic restrictions as long as everything goes according to plan.

"Well luckily it's Spring Break so getting my kids to school if it's as long as they say it is, it won't be too bad of a problem, but getting out on this street when it's only one lane it is going to be difficult," says Taryn Thomas who lives on West Chicago Street.

Work on the median is expected to last until Thursday, April 18.