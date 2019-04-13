Organization celebrates success in the mining industry

The Black Hills Alliance was founded in 1979 initially to battle the proposed uranium mining in the southern Black Hills.

To mine uranium, one must take a massive amount of water out of the ground, mixing it with chemicals, then injecting it back into the ground to dissolve and extract uranium, limiting the amount of clean water in the area. That's where Black Hills Alliance came in to try and help keep uranium mining at bay.

Now, something similar is being proposed. F3 Gold, a mining exploration company based in Minneapolis, that wants to set up shop here in the Black Hills.

"As we going to protect those aquifers, are we going to protect the animals, the livestock, the people that utilize these water resources," says Bruce Ellison with the Black Hills Alliance.

Though it's early in the process, F3 says it hopes to begin exploratory drilling within the next two years.