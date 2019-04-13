Rushmore Athletics brings competitive cheerleading to the Black Hills

Between two clinics,100 people were at Rushmore Athletics trying their hand at cheerleading.

With 8 coaches, the kids will learn tumbling, stunts, meaning picking up one another, and different jumps.

"We're happy that there's this many kids here and we're hoping they're really excited about cheerleading," says Jenna Farrar the owner of Rushmore Athletics.

For one girl, she's been cheering since she was a baby and couldn't be more excited for the clinic.

"You can do stunting because you lift people up and I really like tumbling because it just looks really cool because you can slip upside down," says Bailey Bowers.

This dream has been in the works for Farrar since September. She's the competitive cheer coach at Central High School and says this gym is a long time coming.

"We really need a program for kids to build into cheer leading. Freshman try out for the team and have never cheered before and then we compete against girls who have been cheering their whole lives," says Farrar.

The competitive teams will start at age 5 and go up to 18 but there is also a class for 2-4 year olds.

Classes will officially kick off at Rushmore Athletics on May 6th.