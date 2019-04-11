Interior Fire warn about possible bills for service

The tweet came out at 6:25 Thursday morning saying I-90 is closed and for people driving on Highway 44 or any other side road, beware, because if you call for help you're putting other lives at risk.

The tweet went on to say that if the department was able to rescue you; prepare for a longer wait and expect a bill for the services.

Again reminding people to heed the warnings and stay home.

"You're taking my responders and my firefighters and EMT's from being able to respond to somebody whose having a heart attack or a life threatening emergency we should be studying on instead of having to go get you, " says Cliff McClure the chief of the Interior Fire Department.

He says most of the people they had to help during this week's storm are from out of state. Their GPS gives them alternative routes and they get stuck on roads they're not used to driving on.