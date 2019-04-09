"Worlds Most Dangerous Man" makes appearance in Rapid City

UFC Hall of Famer and World Wrestling Entertainment Legend Ken Shamrock, also known as the "World's most Dangerous Man," made a live appearance Wednesday, in Rapid City.

He was at Playmakers Sports Cards, Memorabilia & Gaming in the Rushmore Mall to meet-and-greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs. This is his first stop in South Dakota,

Over the next three days we will be talking to students at Pine Ridge High School, Wolf Creek School and Red Cloud Indian School.

Shamrock will share his story of growing up without a father in poor neighborhoods in Georgia, getting into trouble with his brothers and eventually overcoming the odds to where he is now...

He hopes to inspire students with his story...

"It's fun to be able to see some lights click on when you say something and a kid kind of gets it and you can recognize that you see that gleam of light like 'hey this kid's getting it,'" said Shamrock. "So it's really exciting to see that because you know all it takes is for one person to motivate some child in thinking like 'Wait a minute, I can do that,' and so for me that's just a huge blessing and for me, it makes me happy to see an opportunity in a child when they go 'Hey I can do that.'"

After visiting Pine Ridge, Shamrock will travel to Georgia to do similar speeches, after that he will be in Australia to defend his tag team title.