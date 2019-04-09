CodeRED is going to help people in Fall River County stay informed

In an emergency every second counts which is why Fall River County is implementing a new alert system.

If there's a flood, winter storm, tornado, or fire... time is of the essence to make sure you're safe.

"A deputy out there knocking on doors... if you're the sixth or seventh house on the road that's 15-20 minutes before they get to you, that's 15-20 minutes that you could be packing," says Fall River County GIS coordinator Stacey Martin.

In an effort to notify people of an emergency sooner a text, phone call, or app notification is sent to a person's phone with the new alert system CodeRED. The first test alert will go out Wednesday April 10 to numbers that are publicly available in Fall River County, and people in Hot Springs are looking forward to it.

"It'll be beneficial for the town, especially even, maybe me. Who knows how long I'll be here, but for the time being yeah it'll be beneficial," says Nino Ramos of Hot Springs.

If someone doesn't get the message, but wants to take advantage of the new system they can register their number on the county website.

Once there you can personalize notification settings to make sure you're informed in case of an emergency.

"During the Alabaugh Fire in 2008 the gentleman that didn't make it out, he lived in the last house on the road. It's like, you want to give people as much time as you possibly can during an emergency. So that's really what this system is about," says Martin.

If you want to register your number for this alert system you can visit the Fall River County website or click here to go to the registration website.