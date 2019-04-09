Grocery store preps for potential spring storm

Timmons Market off of Elk Vale Road saw an influx in customers throughout the day.

The main thing people are grabbing; milk, eggs, bread, water, ground beef and easy to prepare foods.

Just in case of any power outages, it's important to have some non-perishable foods around the house.

Luckily for Timmons employees and customers a huge pallet of water just came off the shipment truck. So for this storm, water won't be in demand.

The same can't be said for other groceries.

"If the last storm is any indication of what happens this time, we'll definitely see some increased traffic just as people try to get prepared, " says Dan Bruner the owner of Timmons Market.

Bruner says with more people prepping hitting the store early, it offsets the cost of fewer customers the day of the storm.