Street crews; Ready for the worst, hoping for the best

Street teams are double checking snow plows and equipment.

They hope mother nature will help them out with warmer temperatures so plows have to deal with rain more than ice.

Regardless of temperatures, the street superintendent says people need to be more cautious on snowy roads.

"Everybody is pretty tired of winter, but just be aware of when you're doing your daily commute, to take that extra 10 minutes, leave early, be cautious to the next driver, they may not be as experienced as you or have as good of tires," Dale Pfeifle the street superintendent for Rapid City said.