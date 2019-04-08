A collapsed bridge in New Underwood causes problems for residents

Pennington County Highway workers are exploring a new route as they look to replace a bridge collapse in New Underwood.

A 70-year-old bridge collapsed on March 22, leaving a few residents with some travel problems. Several neighbors say what use to be a half-mile drive across the bridge is now an 11 mile trip around it. The residents say it's even more difficult when having to move cattle.

"Its actually a bridge to access, I believe there are five residents on the other side of it that own property over here. There's one resident that he was due to move in April 1st but with the bridge collapse I don't know if they were able to do that or not," Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joseph Miller.

Pennington County Highway workers are bringing out signs to warn drivers that 230th street and the bridge are closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, the workers are surveying the road to see how stable it is.

If the road is stable enough, the county highway department plans to create a permanent gravel road to help residents not only now but in the future too.

To replace the bridge, it can take up to two years. One year is to design the bridge and the second year is to construct it.

"So the time on that is really not beneficial to any of the residents here. The nice thing about the road is that we can do it when mother nature allows and when weather dries up we can get them access that way," Miller said.