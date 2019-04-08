Oh dear, this deer is gaining a lot of attention in Hot Springs

In Hot Springs, police are getting calls to check on "Jane Doe" and her broken leg, but who is Jane Doe? Well, she's a deer.

The Fall River County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page about the animal saying her leg is healed. People have been calling, worried because Jane walks around town with a limp and doesn't move as quickly as she used to. People in Hot Springs are worried about her. but her bum leg doesn't stop her. One man says Jane Doe likes to spend time near St. Luke Episcopal Church.

"I like it that the city people named it Jane Doe, but it's still just a deer, and I watched it go up the hill and go toward the BA thing. It's kinda cool," says Hal Glanville from Hot Springs.