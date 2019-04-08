Police hoping to expedite crime lab work to help solve toddler traffic death

A somber milestone passed last week in Rapid City.

It's been half a year since a one-year-old girl lost her life in a horrible car wreck.

And today, police say, they have turned to the FBI for help expediting some specialty lab work they need to help them bring the driver responsible to justice.

It was a work-a-day afternoon for Brittany Romey on Friday Oct. 5. She was driving along East North Street and turned at East New York Street. In the back seat was her one-year-old daughter Mackayla MacKenzie Young.

"We were on our way to go get lunch and we were turning left and I looked over and I saw a black two door car coming at me at 60 to 70 miles an hour," Romey said in October.Police say a Black Pontiac Bonneville was speeding south on East North Street and struck Romey's Pontiac Grand Prix.

"We go hit into and my daughter, my brother and his girlfriend got ejected from the back of the car," she said.

The driver of the Bonneville fled the scene, police say.

"I got knocked out and my cousin got knocked out by the airbags," said Romey. "And then my whole world was flipped upside down."

Six months later, Romey's world is still upside down and her sister says she's too distraught to speak about the case. Romey, said her sister, is beside herself, trying to put her life back together and waiting, waiting for some elusive relief.

And it's not just the parents who are waiting.

The police are anxious to bring the driver of the Bonneville to justice. They say they are waiting for some specialty forensic work to come back from a crime lab.

"This is a frustrating case as far as having to wait on somebody else to do your work," said Capt. John Olson of the Rapid City Police Department. "There are just some unusual aspects of this very unusual case that we need to ask for some help forensically."

Olson says he's asked the FBI for help expediting results from the lab.

"We're just going to have to be patient," he said. "And be strong and get our job done."

Olson said he has seen some terrible things in the course of his career but "but it's hard to compare it when you have the death of a small child. That's extremely tragic," he said.

"Our hearts completely go out to the family. And we're doing the best we can to bring the person responsible to justice."