Few people have seen a B-21, a SD senator might be one of them

Everyone is talking about the B-21 coming to the Ellsworth Air Force Base, but very few people have actually seen it.

We show this video when talking about the B-21 when it's actually of a B-2. The two planes are very similar which is why we use this video. We only have an artist rendition of the B-21. Sen. Mike Rounds says he "has had some opportunities others have not had," with the development of the B-21 making it sound as if he might have seen a bit more than a rendition.

"When the time is right and folks actually get the opportunity to see what this new platform is I don't think there'll be anybody that will not be impressed," says Sen. Rounds.

No video has been released of the B-21 so we will just have to wait a bit longer to see if it is as impressive as he says.

