The search for Serenity is narrowing down

The dog teams and aerial searchers are no longer assisting in the search for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard, but officials are sure they have significantly narrowed down the search area.

Ground searchers arrived in Rockerville early Saturday morning. The two teams lined up and made their way through the "fence" from South Rockerville Road up to Foster Gulch Road. This is one area the dog teams helped to narrow down.

Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel says they are confident if Serenity is out there she is in this area of one of the three other sections they have marked. If she is found their first priority is to notify the family.

"We obviously don't want them hearing about that on social media or them avenues so we notify family. Obviously we cordon off the area, we would treat it as a crime scene, we would bring in our investigation team and then they would process that. They would do everything. That's what we would do in any situation. And then obviously we would bring her out of the area and be working with the family from that point forward," says Whelchel.

Searchers cleared these four sections Saturday. They plan to bring in more K-9 units next weekend depending on the weather.

