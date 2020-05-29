5 more South Dakota people die due to COVID-19

Five new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in South Dakota to bring the state total to 59.

The deaths were in Minnehaha County, which has 49.

Pennington County went over the 200 mark with 15 new infections reported. The county now has 201. Lawrence County, which for weeks had just nine confirmed COVID-19 cases, saw two more show up. Meade County has three new infections, now at 13.

The state also recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 4,866. Active cases rose by 22 to 1,063.

Current hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 95. Roughly 4% of of the state's COVID-19 hospital beds are currently occupied, according to the Department of Health's website.

An additional 46 people recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries to 3,744.

