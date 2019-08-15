5-month-old boy dies at Miss. daycare

The Mississippi State Department of Health has taken emergency action by suspending/restricting the license of a Brandon childcare facility until further notice after the death of an infant boy.

The suspension only applies to children younger than 1 years of age, older children will not be affected.

The indicent happened around 9:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center. Brandon Police received a call regarding an infant boy who was not breathing.

The infant was taken by ambulance with a police escort to the emergency room at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon. ER staff continued with life-saving measures, but the child could not be resuscitated.

Officials with the health department said there were two other infants in the childcare room at the time. They were both unharmed.

The agency added they’re unsure if the infant had any pre-existing medical issues.

The child’s name has not been released, but Chief William Thompson said there is an open investigation into the death. There does not appear to be any foul play involved at this point.

The facility has been operating since May 1992.

An investigation by the Brandon Police Department, the Rankin County Coroner’s Office, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Health is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WLBT via Gray Television Group. All rights reserved.