4th of July visits at Mount Rushmore possible despite construction

It's an iconic place to celebrate the 4th of July, but it won't be celebrating with a bang this year due to construction.

So what can visitors do at Mount Rushmore National Memorial despite the cone zone?

Over the 4th of July weekend, park rangers expect an average of 30,000 visitors at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

People usually celebrate the holiday with fireworks, but the last time Mount Rushmore had a fireworks show was 2009.

"Mount Rushmore National Memorial is known for the presidents. We had fireworks celebrating some years ago, and they lasted for approximately 11 years. Then they stopped because we had multiple hazards," Maureen McGee-Ballinger says, chief of interpretation and education with the National Park Service at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

People will also need to look out for construction while visiting the sculpture.

The park received about $8 million to address significant deferred maintenance.

With that money, crews plan to renovate the visitor center, Grandview Terrace, the Avenue of Flags, and the outdoor amphitheater.

"The construction will definitely enhance the experience. Of course, you always want to have good, clean restrooms, and our restrooms are going to be changed. We're going to have them completely redone. Our elevator system. It's seen it's time. It's time for new elevators to be installed so a convenient way to get from the upper level down to the museum," McGee-Ballinger says.

But the Chief of Interpretation and Education says people can still enjoy the holiday at the monument.

"Everyday is special at Mount Rushmore. It doesn't matter when you come. Whether it's the middle of winter or the middle of summer. This summer with all the construction, we will have our normal programming so we have ranger talks down at the Sculptor's Studio," McGee-Ballinger says.

Earlier in May, the Department of the Interior signed an agreement with the state of South Dakota saying staff will take a look at the possibility of having fireworks at Mount Rushmore again in the future.

McGee-Ballinger estimates construction will finish anywhere from 18 to 24 months from now.