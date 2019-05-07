4th of July fireworks returns to Mount Rushmore

It’s back! Fireworks returns to Mount Rushmore for the 2020 Fourth of July celebration.

Fireworks were doused after the 2009 holiday because of wildfire concerns. Blame the pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills.

A release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office stated that the state and U.S. Department of the Interior worked for several months to come up with a plan to bring back the display.

“We are excited and honored to see fireworks return to our nation’s Shrine of Democracy,” said Noem. “When the fireworks were previously held at Mount Rushmore, the show was beamed around the globe via satellite.”

State and local agencies will work together over the next year to coordinate and plan the celebration and to ensure the fireworks display is safe and enjoyable for visitors.

