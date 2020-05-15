44 people in South Dakota have now died due to COVID-19

Updated: Fri 12:06 PM, May 15, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Another person from Minnehaha County has died due to COVID-19; while active cases and hospitalizations dropped Thursday.

The state has 95 new coronavirus infections; bringing the total to 3,887. Active cases dropped by 43 to 1,269 due to a large number of new recoveries.

Thursday’s death report brings the state total to 44. Officials say the new death was a woman over age 80 who lived in Minnehaha County.

The state recorded 137 new recoveries, bringing that total to 2,574.

While the state recorded a larger number of positive cases than it had in recent days, the state also processed a larger number of tests. The state processed over 900 tests Friday; that number had hovered in the 600s in recent days. Roughly 10 percent of Thursday’s tests were positive.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 