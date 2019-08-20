3 women sue Epstein’s estate, citing rape, other sex acts

Three women have filed lawsuits accusing Jeffrey Epstein of raping them or subjecting them to other forced sex acts — in one case while he was serving a Florida jail sentence that allowed him out for work during the day.

The lawsuits in Manhattan federal court were filed Tuesday on behalf of women who remained anonymous. They sought unspecified damages.

The lawsuits say two women were 17 and the third woman was 20 when they said they were sexually assaulted by Epstein. All said they were also coerced into giving Epstein sexual massages.

One woman maintains Epstein forced her to marry another woman.

A lawyer for Epstein declined to comment on the lawsuits.

Epstein killed himself in his New York prison cell Aug. 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

