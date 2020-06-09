3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota

Three more people in South Dakota have reportedly died due to COVID-19; one of them in Pennington County.

Pennington now accounts for six of the state's 68 deaths. Minnehaha County also had another death to put its total at 51. The third death in the last report period was in Lake County.

The number of active coronavirus infections has dropped below a thousand, settling at 972. Hospitalizations continue to stay relatively the same, with 90 people in care right now.

While the state added 52 cases, the number of people who have recovered climbed to 4,483 with 80 new recoveries. Pennington County has seven new COVID-19 cases while Todd County recorded four more infections.

You can look at more-detailed data by going to the South Dakota Department of Health website.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.