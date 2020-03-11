3 more South Dakotans diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus

Three more people in South Dakota have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Gov. Kristi Noem. The new positives do have to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Two of the people are from Minnehaha County and are in their 40s and 50s. The third person is from Bon Homme County and in his 60s.

Two had recently traveled but the state has not finished investigating the history of the third person. The three people had exhibited conditions about a week before they were tested.

“We expect there to be more positive cases,” Noem said. However, she added, the state has been preparing for the virus since January and is in constant contact with health professionals and the CDC.

So far, 46 people have been tested with eight positive results, 27 negative and 11 that are pending. The governor said South Dakota has plenty of the test kits and more are on their way.

While the NCAA has barred the general public from the March Madness tournament, South Dakota's high school basketball tournaments this weekend are still on.

Noem stressed that 80 percent of infected people will have mild or no symptoms. Older people and those with underlying health issues are at a greater risk and might want to consider limiting contact with other people.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

