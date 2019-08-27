3 killed in head-on crash near Sioux Falls

Names of victims in a weekend crash near Sioux Falls Saturday have been released.

Three people were killed in the crash on South Dakota Highway 42. They are 39-year-old Alyssa Skogen, 44-year-old Fredrico Sammiguel and 57-year-old David Kieffer. They are all from Sioux Falls.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Skogen was driving eastbound on the highway when her car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by Sammiguel, killing him and his passenger Kieffer.

Two boys in Skogen’s car were seriously injured.

