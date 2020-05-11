3 guns stolen from unlocked pickup in Rapid City

Several guns were reportedly stolen from an unlocked pickup sometime before Friday night but the theft wasn't reported until Saturday morning.

Police were called around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, about the vehicle burglary on the 500 block of Viking Drive.

The pickup owner told police that the night before, it was discovered that several firearms had been taken from the truck: two rifles and a shotgun; as well as a high-powered pellet gun and a BB gun.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry.

