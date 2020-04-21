3 arrested following Rapid City pawn shop gun thefts

Police arrested three people possibly involved in the theft of nearly a dozen guns at a Rapid City pawn shop Sunday and Monday.

Arrested and charged with possession of stolen property are 18-year-old Aloysuis Brave Hawk, 19-year-old Bison Little Spotted Horse and 20-year-old Blake Two Eagle; all of Rapid City.

The trio were arrested at a traffic stop near College Park in North Rapid Tuesday afternoon. RCPD Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick said two of the guns stolen from the pawn shop were recovered during that stop.

Earlier in the afternoon police got a tip that some of the pawn shop guns were at a home on the 200 block of Madison Street. When police arrived in the neighborhood they noticed a vehicle drive away from the suspect home. The three men arrested where in that vehicle, as well as two of the guns.

Because of the number of guns stolen (10 AR-style rifles and a shotgun), the special response team was called in as officers served a search warrant on the Madison Street home. At the time of this post, police were still searching the home and property.

The guns were stolen from a pawn shop on the 400 block of East North Street in two burglaries. The first was early Sunday morning; followed by another break-in Monday morning.

